Mamata launches another programme to woo voters

Kolkata

A day before attending a road show in Bolpur where the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 20 was welcomed by ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday started a new public outreach programme ‘Paray Paray Samadhan’ (Solution at every localities) to address the people at every locality. This programme will start on January 2 and will continue till February 15.

The TMC supremo had asked all the BDOs to address the problems of roads and other necessities at the earliest.

Addressing an administrative meeting at Birbhum, Banerjee asked TMC workers to put up posters, organise rallies and gherao officials to force the completion of NH 60 bypass at Dubrajpur in Birbhum, which is pending for 10 years.

“This project is looked after by the Central govt. I urge all TMC workers to put up posters on that road questioning why the central govt is not completing it. Also tell them that if they are unable to complete the project they should hand it over to the state government,” said Banerjee.