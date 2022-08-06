Mamata Banerjee's govt 'siphoning, diverting' central funds: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari writes to PM Modi

Suvendu Adhikari | File Photo

Kolkata: A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and demanded the backlog dues of the state, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday wrote a letter to the Prime Minister alleging that the state government had siphoned money from the central funds.

“I would like to apprise you regarding the misappropriation of Central Grants & funds in West Bengal provided by the Central Government for the implementation of various Centrally sponsored schemes; especially MGNREGA, PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) & PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana). Everyday innumerous incidents of malpractices are being unearthed across West Bengal,” read the letter.

“These days, as it's being reported by the media, a new avenue has been created to siphon off crores of rupees. MGNREGA funds are being utilised for plantation of saplings; mangrove saplings & other varieties of fruit bearing plants as well. On documents, is claimed that thousands of hectares of land have been covered under the said initiative however the reality is strikingly far from it,” further read the letter.

TMC leader and spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar claimed that the Leader of Opposition ‘doesn’t’ want to make people of West Bengal ‘happy’.

“This is the true face of BJP for which the people didn’t vote for them. Suvendu Adhikari doesn’t want the uplift of people of Bengal for which he had written such a letter,” said Majumdar.