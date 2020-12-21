Mamata Banerjee writes to Union Agriculture Minister, seeks transfer of funds under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Kolkata where he slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over not giving farmers the funds allocated for them under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo has hit back.

Mamata has written to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar asking for funds to be disbursed to the state which in turn will benefit farmers in West Bengal.

“Decision of the Central government on implementation of the scheme in West Bengal and transferring the requisite fund to the State government for onward disbursement to the farmers through the state government machinery is still awaited,” reads the letter where Mamata reminded the Union agriculture Minister of a letter dated September 9, on the scheme being implemented by the Centre.

Mamata mentioned a similar scheme of direct fund transfer to the farmers including sharecroppers with death benefit scheme which benefits 73 lakh farmers.

“I once again request you to kindly arrange the requisite fund to the state government for onward disbursement with full responsibility to the farmer beneficiaries of the state through state government machinery. After disbursement, a list of beneficiaries will be sent to you for your information.” Mamata added in the letter.

Shah had blamed Mamata for not disbursing Rs.6000 to farmers under the scheme while supporting the ongoing farmer’s protest in Delhi.

While several central and state BJP leaders had accused Mamata of being a stumbling block while implementing the farmer’s scheme, Mamata has now put the onus on the Centre to disburse funds.