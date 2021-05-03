Mamata Banerjee to take oath as West Bengal Chief Minister on May 5, says TMC leader Partha Chatterjee

A day after the counting of votes for the West Bengal assembly elections concluded, Trinamool Congress senior leader Partha Chatterjee announced that Mamata Banerjee will take oath as the as Chief Minister on 5th May.

Partha Chatterjee made the announcement while addressing a press conference. The other MLAs will take the oath on May 6 following Miss Banerjee's oath as CM.

On May 2, the TMC bagged its victory in the state as it pocketed 213 of the 292 assembly seats that went to polls and secured a third straight term in office, according to the final results announced by the Election Commission.

However, the CM lost by 1,956 votes in Nandigram to former protege-turned-BJP adversary Suvendu Adhikari.

TMC's competitor, Bharatiya Janta Party bagged 77 seats, while the ISF, which contested with the symbol of the Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party, and an Independent, managed one seat each.