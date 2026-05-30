Mamata Banerjee To Hold June 2 Sit-In Protest In Kolkata Over Post-Poll Violence, Awaits Police Clearance

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses party workers during a session, in Kolkata, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. TMC MPs Mohua Moitra, Kalyan Banerjee and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar are also seen. | PTI

Trinamool Congress chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to lead a sit-in protest on June 2 at Rani Rashmoni Road in Kolkata against the violence that erupted after the 2026 Assembly election results. The party is currently awaiting police permission for the demonstration.

Protest Over Post-Poll Violence

The proposed dharna comes weeks after the BJP's landslide victory in the April-May 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, where the party won 207 seats, ending the TMC's 15-year rule in the state. Since the declaration of results on May 4, several incidents of violence have been reported across Bengal.

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According to TMC leaders, attacks targeting party workers and offices intensified after the change in power. The party claims that more than 150 of its offices were vandalised, occupied or bulldozed in the aftermath of the election outcome.

Casualties And Police Action

Post-poll clashes have reportedly claimed at least four lives, with two victims each allegedly linked to the TMC and BJP camps. Authorities have also registered more than 200 cases and made hundreds of arrests in connection with the unrest.

TMC leaders have demanded stronger police protection for their workers, arguing that many supporters have been subjected to intimidation and violence since the election results.

BJP Rejects TMC's Allegations

The BJP has dismissed the allegations, accusing the TMC of political theatrics. Party leaders argue that political violence has long been a feature of West Bengal's electoral landscape and point to similar allegations made against the TMC following its previous election victories.

The war of words between the two parties continues as both sides trade accusations over responsibility for the clashes.

Focus On June 2 Protest

With permission for the event still pending, all eyes are now on the June 2 sit-in protest at Rani Rashmoni Road, where Banerjee is expected to lead party workers and supporters in highlighting what the TMC describes as a wave of post-poll violence following the BJP's historic electoral triumph.