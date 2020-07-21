Mamata Banerjee sounds poll bugle for 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal

The 2021 Assembly elections are less than a year away and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee waved her magic wand to foresee victory for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for a third term, while speaking at the virtual Shahid Diwas rally on Tuesday.

Every year TMC commemorates the death of 13 Youth Congress workers who died in protests against the then CPIM regime in West Bengal in 1993.

On the stage, the deaths invoked the pain of unheard voices of TMC supporters and the common man who have died in recent times allegedly due to atrocities by the BJP in the state.

"Next year will be the biggest rally after banishing the pandemic and after the victory of 2021. I make the announcement from this stage," said a confident Banerjee, who lashed out at the BJP led Central government on the One Nation, One Party vision.

"They will rule Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka? Then what is the need of political parties? Inform the election commission," added the TMC supremo.

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register(NPR) issue.

"Don't think because of covid we have forgotten NRC and NPR. We are all citizens of India. Those who have come from Bangladesh have given citizenship," clarified Banerjee.

BJP's reasoning behind the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA), NRC and NPR is to acknowledge and provide citizenship to valid residents in the country and ro weed out illegal infiltration.

The West Bengal Chief Minister in her rally questioned why names of Bengali, Marwaris and people of other communities with valid documents have been left out.

"Today people in Tripura are living in fear. Many have lost their jobs. In Assam in the name of NRC don't you know what you have done? Sometimes a Bengali, marwari or a tribal's name has been excluded from the list," she said.

Apart from NRC, Banerjee elaborated on the fear psychosis in the BJP regime in the country while talking about the alleged encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey, pointing out the conspiracy of the Uttar Pradesh state administration which has BJP at the helm.

The TMC supremo might not have had the biggest audience standing in front of her like every year, but her words attempted to instill in the minds of people, that only her party can save the people of the state from the atrocities of the saffron party.

Banerjee also looked to leave behind her legacy in the form of a brigade of the youth taking forward the party's ideology to preserve Bengal's heritage in the decades to come.

The West Bengal Chief Minister asked the youth wing of her party to take the TMC message to schools and colleges, much like CPIM had done when they ruled the state for 34 years. She unseated the Left Front from power in 2011, but the TMC supremo does not want history to repeat itself with the BJP unsettling the TMC from the helm in West Bengal and is doing everything she can to ensure her party's roots are deeply embedded in the soil of Bengal.