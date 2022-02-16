Mamata Banerjee says North Bengal will witness ‘never seen before’ development

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said if the people of Cooch Behar want then she will try to induct the workers of Narayani Sena in government jobs.

“Narayani Sena has been built by the Trinamool Congress. If the people of Cooch Behar want, then the people of Narayani Sena can be inducted in police and other civic posts depending on the criteria and ability. At least 700–800 people will get jobs. The TMC pledges to work more for the Rajbangshis, Gorkha, Lepcha, Bhutia and other communities in the six districts of north Bengal,” said Mamata. She added that her government will develop North Bengal ‘like never seen before’.

Claiming that Panchan Berma’s ancestral house has been made a museum, the Chief Minister said that by spending 18 lakh rupees, the TMC government will build a 15 feet statue of Berma.

“Cooch Behar will be made a heritage town. In Alipurduar, Rajbongshi Cultural Academy is being made. Entire India should know about Chila Roy, who established Rajbangshi,” mentioned Mamata showing respect to Chila Roy on his 512nd birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister also urged the BJP-led Central government to make Cooch Behar operational and increase and improve the local connectivity of Cooch Behar.

Mamata also claimed that the TMC government would set up 200 government schools there and also that the teaching medium would be Rajbanshi language.

According to poll analysts, the announcement made by the Chief Minister is as part of a bid to woo them ahead of the 2023 panchayat polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as in 2019 Lok Sabha polls the people of North Bengal had given their support to the BJP.

“In the last Lok Sabha election, people of North Bengal had given a clear mandate to the BJP. In order to win back the confidence of the people, the TMC will definitely work in North Bengal,” said the analysts.

It can be recalled that there was a slugfest between the BJP and the TMC over North Bengal as several BJP leaders including MP and MLAs demanded separate statehood of North Bengal alleging that the state government didn’t do anything for the tribal people.

