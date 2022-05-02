Mamata Banerjee says 'grateful to Ma-Mati-Manush' on 1st anniversary of TMC's victory in West Bengal for 3rd term

Kolkata: Declaring May 2 as ‘Ma, Mati, Manush’ Diwas, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee thanked the people of the state for the ‘historic’ win of TMC for the third time in the Assembly election last year on May 2.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, “I am ever grateful to our Ma- Mati-Manush for having shown to the high & mighty, last year on this day, the indomitable courage of Bengal. Our people showed to the world that there is no bigger a power than the power of people in a democracy. Our commitment to true nation building should continue, for there are many more battles to be fought together & won together.”

According to state secretariat Nabanna sources, to celebrate the first anniversary of the TMC government there will be a programme in Netaji Indoor Stadium on May 5.

“Apart from a programme on May 5, there will be celebrations for 15 days at every district of the state. In the programme, developmental projects undertaken by the TMC government will be showcased so that everyone in the state gets to know about the humanitarian projects started by Mamata Banerjee,” said Nabanna sources.

It can be recalled that last year ahead of the Assembly polls, the BJP claimed that they would oust the TMC government by winning over 200 out of 294 Assembly seats, but on May 2 last year TMC formed the state government for the third time with 215 seats.

Meanwhile, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that Mamata Banerjee will continue as the Chief Minister till 2036 and after that TMC national secretary and nephew of Mamata, Abhishek Banerjee will be the Chief Minister and Mamata will be the chief advisor.

On the other hand, the BJP held a rally on Monday claiming that May 2 is a ‘Black Day’.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that the BJP will fight till the end to oust the TMC government and end the alleged post-poll violence that started from May 2 last year.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that though Mamata Banerjee says her party is for ‘Ma, Maati, Manush’ but her government always ‘insults’ all of them.

“Ma and Manush are afraid in the state because of violence, rape and murder. Mati is being sold to others. Several scam tainted people are there in TMC and whenever they get notice from CBI they fake health issues. The unity of BJP will oust them soon,” claimed Ghosh.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 09:27 PM IST