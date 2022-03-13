Mamata Banerjee picks Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo as TMC candidates for bypolls

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced Babul Supriyo as the Ballygunge Assembly bypoll candidate and Shatrughan Sinha as Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll candidate.

Taking to Twitter, Mamata said, “Happy to announce on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress that Sri Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Lok Sabha by-election from Asansol. Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by- election from Ballygunge. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Jai Ma- Mati- Manush!”

Thanking Mamata, Babul said that he is ‘grateful’ to the Chief Minister for giving him an opportunity to contest the polls.

“Ballygunge is just next to Bhabanipur. I am overwhelmed that didi gave me a chance to contest the polls. Subrata Mukherjee was an ace politician and always stood by people and even I will try to live up to the dreams of the Chief Minister. With her vision to serve people of Bengal I will work hard,” said the former BJP MP.

When asked about Shatrughan Sinha contesting from Asansol, the singer-turned-politician said that he along with Sinha will develop Asansol more.

“Both of our stories are almost the same. We both were overlooked by the BJP. Asansol is always special to me and now along with Sinha we will work more for the people of Asansol,” further added Babul.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim claimed that Sinha is a ‘political person’ and also that if TMC gets a parliamentarian like Sinha then it will be ‘beneficial’ for TMC.

However, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar slammed TMC for pitching an ‘outsider’ in Asansol.

“During Assembly polls TMC always claimed BJP to be an outsider and now TMC is nominating a person of Bihar in Asansol. Both the candidates are former members of BJP. TMC doesn’t have its own candidate but takes a candidate from BJP,” mentioned Majumdar, adding that BJP will soon announce their candidates.

It is pertinent to mention that bypoll in Ballygunge Assembly was necessitated after the death of TMC MLA Subrata Mukherjee on November 4 last year while undergoing treatment at state-run SSKM Hospital.

Mukherjee, who was a key Minister in the Mamata Banerjee Cabinet, held several portfolios including the Panchayat department.

On the other hand, former Union Minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo left his post and defected to the TMC in September last year.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 08:50 PM IST