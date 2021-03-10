Mamata Banerjee has stopped saying 'Inshallah', 'Khuda Hafiz': Suvendu Adhikari on CM chanting Chandipath

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's opponent from Nandigram constituency Suvendhu Adhikari has accused the CM for chanting wrong Hindu mantra. Yesterday Mamata Banerjee chanted verses from Chandipath during her visit at Jankinath Temple.
Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a party office, Suvendu said, the TMC supremo had now stopped chanting "Inshallah" and "Khuda Hafiz". In a tweet, the BJP leader shared a video of the CM chanting the verses and wrote, "Yesterday, she prayed to Ram at Janakinath temple, and that too wearing slippers. Now, she has stopped chanting Inshallah, Khuda Hafiz...Hindu dharma is on her lips. She gave ticket to Sayoni Ghosh, who abused Hindu deities. Why does she (Mamata) need to stress on her Hindu surname now?"
Cautioning the ruling Trinamool Congress, Adhikari went on to say that he would roam around each booth to avoid "booth capturing and rigging".
Ahead of the assembly elections, the BJP has launched rigorous campaigns against the ruling party TMC over it's "minority appeasement' politics in the state.
Today earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination from the high-profile Nandigram assembly seat. Accompanied by party president Subrata Bakshi, Banerjee filed her papers at the Haldia sub-divisional office here, after taking part in a 2-km roadshow.
While, the CM on March 9 held her first meeting in Nandigram where in a scathing attack on BJP she said, "Don't play the Hindutva card with me. I am a Hindu Brahmin girl. I do Chandi Path before stepping out from my houseThose who are coming from Rajasthan and Gujarat, they are insiders and I became an outsider!"
Nandigram assembly constituency is set for a high- octane battle with Banerjee deciding to contest from the seat against Adhikari, who recently switched over to the saffron camp. West Bengal will witness Assembly election in eight phases starting from March 27 and polling for the last phase will take place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
