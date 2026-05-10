Mamata Banerjee Congratulates TVK Chief Vijay On Swearing-In As Tamil Nadu CM

Mamata Banerjee | ANI

TVK Chief Vijay on Sunday took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, marking the end of nearly six decades of alternating rule by the DMK and AIADMK in the southern state.

Following TVK’s victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated Vijay and his party on their electoral success.

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In a post on X, Mamata Banerjee said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on their impressive victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. I also convey my warm wishes to Shri Vijay on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.”

She added that the verdict reflected “the aspirations, trust and democratic will of the people of Tamil Nadu” and expressed confidence that the state would continue its journey of progress and inclusive development under Vijay’s leadership.

In his maiden address after taking oath, Vijay asserted that there would be only one “power centre” in his government and attempted to project himself as a leader from a humble background.

“I do not come from a royal dynasty. I am one among you and a member of your family,” he said, indirectly stressing that he did not belong to an established political family.

The actor-turned-politician said he was familiar with poverty and hunger, recalling that he was born to a simple assistant film director who struggled to succeed in cinema.

Vijay also acknowledged the challenges ahead, stating that Tamil Nadu was burdened with a debt exceeding Rs 10 lakh crore and that the state treasury was under severe strain.

“Our government has assumed responsibility in such circumstances. We will first fully assess the present situation and then release a white paper while ensuring transparent governance,” he said.

Seeking patience from the public, Vijay assured people that his government would work in phases to fulfil all promises made during the election campaign.

“This is your government. Give me some time, and I will deliver on my commitments,” he said.