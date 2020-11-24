Mamata asks PM Modi to clear GST dues during COVID-19 meet

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear the GST dues during a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the coronavirus situation while stating that the COVID-19 situation is being aptly addressed in the state.

The West Bengal chief minister told Prime Minister Modi about the decline in the number of new infections while also briefing him about the discharge rate of COVID-19 patients.

The chief ministers of eight states were part of this meeting to access the COVID-19 situation. The country is still grappling with the COVID-19 situation with many states still fighting hard to control the surge in cases.

As of Monday, West Bengal has reported 4,59,918 COVID-19 cases, including 8,072 fatalities, while states like Haryana recorded 2000 new COVID-19 cases on a daily basis.

The Prime Minister seemed more concerned about what is being done to tackle the spurt in COVID-19 cases in various states and even cut short Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar midway, asking what steps are being taken to control the spurt in cases apart from laying out figures.

Prime Minister Modi urged the chief ministers to give in writing what is being done to control the COVID-19 situation in states, adding that everyone should collectively work towards curbing the cases.