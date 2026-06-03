Malviya Nagar Fire: Disturbing Video Shows Woman, Child Jump To Death From Burning Lemon Green Restaurant; 10 Killed So Far

New Delhi: At least 10 people were killed and 11 others injured after a massive fire broke out at a multi-storeyed restaurant building in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday morning, triggering a large-scale rescue operation by fire and emergency services. The blaze erupted at the Lemon Green Restaurant building in Hauz Rani and quickly spread through the premises, trapping several occupants inside.

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Among those killed were a woman and a child who reportedly jumped from the terrace in a desperate attempt to escape the flames and thick smoke engulfing the structure. A disturbing video that surfaced online captured the harrowing moments leading up to the fatal leap, highlighting the panic and chaos that unfolded as the fire intensified.

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Visuals from the scene showed firefighters, police personnel and local residents scrambling to rescue those trapped inside the building. Several victims were seen being carried out and rushed to waiting ambulances as emergency teams battled the blaze.

Details On The Fire Incident

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a distress call regarding the incident was received at around 9.45 am, prompting an immediate response from multiple firefighting units. Officials later said the fire is believed to have broken out at around 8.50 am. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Nehru Place fire station. A senior fire official said at least 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining structures.

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In an initial update, the DFS stated that three people were rescued from the restaurant's basement by firefighters and shifted to hospital through CATS ambulances. As rescue efforts intensified, authorities managed to evacuate dozens of people from the building.

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37 Rescued So Far

"Approximately 37 people have been rescued so far in the Malviya Nagar fire incident. Search operations continue under the supervision of the Principal Director. One officer sustained injuries during the operation, while another fell unwell," the Delhi Fire Service said, adding that the death toll could rise as searches continue.

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Delhi Police confirmed that 11 injured individuals were evacuated from the building and admitted to hospitals for treatment. Officials said the exact condition of the injured would be known after medical assessments are completed.

The fire was eventually brought under control, but rescue and search operations continued for several hours as teams combed through the building to ensure no occupants remained trapped. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.