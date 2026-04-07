Mallikarjun Kharge’s 'Poisonous Snake’ Remark Triggers Row; Assam BJP Files FIR, Alleges Bid To Polarise Voters

ANI

Guwahati: A fresh political controversy erupted on Tuesday after AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks during an election rally in Assam drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which has filed an FIR and approached the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Addressing a rally in Nilambazar in Sribhumi district, Kharge likened the BJP and RSS to a “poisonous snake” that, he said, must be eliminated.

Referring to a religious analogy, Kharge said that if a poisonous snake appears while offering namaz, one must stop the prayer and deal with the threat first. He later clarified that his remark was aimed at the “ideology” of the BJP and RSS, which he described as “poisonous” and harmful to the country.

The statement, however, triggered strong reactions from the Assam BJP, which termed it “provocative” and “divisive”. The party lodged a formal complaint at Basistha Police Station in Guwahati and also moved the ECI, seeking action against the Congress leader.

In its complaint, the BJP accused Kharge of making inflammatory statements during an election campaign and demanded legal action, alleging that such remarks could disturb social harmony and hurt religious sentiments.

The Assam Pradesh BJP, in a strongly worded statement, alleged that the Congress was attempting to target “sacred symbols of Sanatan civilisation” to appease a particular section of voters. It described the remarks made at the Nilambazar rally as “deeply offensive and irresponsible”, claiming they amounted to an insult to Hindu beliefs and traditions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The party further said that while Congress leaders often speak of constitutional values, such statements run contrary to the spirit of respecting all faiths. It also criticised Kharge’s call to oppose the BJP-RSS, terming it a reflection of “political intolerance”.

Also Watch:

Taking the attack further, the BJP alleged that the Congress was trying to portray elements associated with Hindu traditions in a negative light for electoral gains. Party spokesperson Pranjal Kalita said such statements were a “calculated attempt to polarise voters” and warned that they could harm social harmony.

The BJP maintained that such rhetoric had been rejected by the people of Assam and the country, asserting that any attempt to create divisions along religious lines would not succeed.

The controversy comes in the middle of the ongoing election campaign in the state, adding a fresh flashpoint to an already heated political atmosphere.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)