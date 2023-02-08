Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament: Attacks government asks 'No other subject besides Hindu-Muslim?'

Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament: Attacks government over divisive politics, asks 'No other subject besides Hindu-Muslim?' | ANI

The Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, addressed the Parliament on Wednesday. While addressing the House, Kharge took on the government and its ministers. He slammed the ministers and member of Parliaments for indulging in divisive politics.

"Do our responsible ministers and MPs get any other subject besides Hindu-Muslim? SCs are beaten up upon entering the temple; if they're considered Hindu, why aren't SCs allowed in the temple or allowed to be educated? Many ministers show off pictures of them eating at the SC's home," said.

"If I speak the truth, is that anti-national? I'm not anti-national. I'm more patriotic than anyone here. I'm a 'bhoomi-putra'...You're looting the country and telling me that I'm anti-national," Mallikarjun further said in the House.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

