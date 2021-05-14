Malerkotla to be Punjab’s 23rd district

AK-47 rifle, pistol dropped by Pak drone recovered in J&K's Samba sector

Jammu/New Delhi: The BSF on Friday recovered an AK-47 rifle, a pistol and some ammunition dropped by a Pakistani drone from the border belt of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The drone is suspected to have flown back into the Pakistani territory after it dropped the consignment, officials said. Congratul­at­ing the troops, IG, BSF Jammu, NS Jamwal termed the recovery as a "big achievement", and said the force is ever alert and vigilant on the International Border (IB) to thwart away the nefarious designs of Pakistan.

Hasina congratulates Sarma

New Delhi / Dhaka: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on Friday congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma as the new Chief Minister of Assam and invited the state to reap benefits from the neighbouring country's growth trajectory in view of the warm relations shared with India. “PM #SheikhHasina invited Indian State of Assam to reap benefits from #Bangladesh's growth trajectory in view of warmth-depth-diversity of BD-Ind relationships while congratulating @himantabiswa as new CM of Assam and wishing him success in leading his pluralistic state," Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh, said in a tweet. In his response to the tweet, Sarma said that he highly values and cherishes the good wishes of PM Hasina. "Assam is committed to pursue the vision of Hon PM Sri @narendramodi who recently said while in Bangladesh "Let India and Bangladesh move forward together." We shall continue to gain mutually," Sarma tweeted.

2 killed in Assam grenade attack

Guwahati: Over 2 persons were killed and 2 injured in a grenade attack at a market in Digboi town in Assam's Tinsukia district on Friday, police said. Police officials said 2 motorcycle-borne men threw the grenade in front of a hardware shop at Tingrai market in Digboi. 1 person died on the spot while another succumbed in hospital as 3 injured youths were taken to the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the home portfolio, condemned the attack and asked DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to apprehend those behind it.

Girl raped, killed in Amethi

Amethi (UP): The body of a 12-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree after she was allegedly raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, police said on Friday. According to the family members of the minor, she had gone to graze goats on Thursday evening and did not return home. When they searched for the girl, they found her body hanging from a tree, the family members alleged in their police complaint. Jamo SHO Angad Singh said the body has been sent for postmortem and the matter is being probed.

PLA lieutenant held for murder

New Delhi: The NIA has arrested a self-styled lieutenant of the outlawed People's Liberation Army/Revolutionary People's Front for his alleged involvement in an ambush and killing of an Assam Rifles official in Manipur, an official said on Friday. Mayanglambam Siromani, 32, of Manipur's Kakching district was arrested by the premier investigation agency on Thursday. He had fled India and taken shelter in Myanmar after the ambush. The case is related to an ambush on a road-opening party of 4th Assam Rifles at Chamol-Sajik Tampak Road in Manipur's Chandel in 2017 in which one Assam Rifles official was killed and another injured. Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter. Militants carried out the ambush on November 15, 2017 when a unit of the 4th battalion of the Assam Rifles was conducting a road opening task on the Chamol-Sajir Tampak road in Chandel district.

Woman gives birth to 4 girls, killed

Shivpuri: A woman, 28, was killed allegedly by her husband and in-laws for giving birth to 4 girls, last of which was born just 3 months ago, and also over dowry in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, police said on Friday. Savitri Baghel was strangled allegedly by her husband Ratan Singh, his father Kilold Singh and mother Benoo Bai at their home in village Dindoli, some 80km from the district headquarters, on Thurs­day, Police Inspector Ramraja Tiwari said. According to the deceased's brother Krishna Baghel, Ratan Singh and his parents used to harass his sister for giving birth to four daughters and not bearing a male child.

Bihar man provides jobs to 35

Muzaffarpur: Even as the Covid pandemic has battered many lives across India, some have turned this crisis into an opportunity. Two years ago, Farooq Alam of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur was an employee at a private firm in Delhi, but today he provides self-employment to 30-35 people in his Bangra Sugauli village. Alam, 36, went to seek a job in Delhi 4-5 years back. Finally, he got a job in a textile company, as he was skilled in both sewing and making readymade clothes. However, Alam's life took a u-turn after the lockdown. Distressed after his job loss, Alam returned to his village. He said: "After the outbreak of the first Covid wave and the subsequent lockdowns, I had contacted people from Ramgarhwa, Raxaul and Harsidhi areas, who were my fellow workers in Delhi, and then we decided to start making readymade garments in my village itself. They agreed and we started our business with 5 machines. We started with tracksuits and jackets."