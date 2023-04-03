Makhanlal Chaturvedi birth anniversary: All you need to know about the Indian Poet | Twitter/@IndoreCollector

Pandit Makhanlal Chaturvedi (4 April 1889 – 30 January 1968), also called Pandit ji, was an Indian poet, writer, essayist, playwright and a journalist who is notably recognised for his participation in India's national struggle for independence and his contribution to Chhayavaad, the Neo-romanticism movement of Hindi literature.

In April 1913, the Sevi Kaluram Gangrade of Khandwa began publishing the monthly magazine 'Prabha,' the editing of which was entrusted to Makhanlalji. He left his teaching job in September 1913 to devote himself entirely to journalism, literature, and the national movement.

In 1955, he received the first Sahitya Akademi Award in Hindi for his work Him Tarangini.

In 1963, the Indian government bestowed upon him the civilian honour of Padma Bhushan.

Famously known as Yug Charan

Chaturvedi is referred to as the Yug Charan for his efforts to strengthen Indian nationalism during the British Raj.

He did not seek a position in the government after India's independence, instead continued to speak and write against social evils and in support of Mahatma Gandhi's vision of an exploitation-free, equitable society.

Notable works

His notable works are Him Kirtini, Him Tarangini, Yug Charan, and Literature Deity, and his most famous poems are Veenu Lo Gunje, Dhara Deep Se Deep Jale, Kaisa Bhand Bana Deti Hai and Pushya's desire.

Since 1987, the Madhya Pradesh Sahitya Akademi (Madhya Pradesh Cultural Council) has been organising the annual 'Makhanlal Chaturvedi Samaroh' in his memory.

Furthermore, the Makhanlal Chaturvedi National Painters' University in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has been named in his honour.