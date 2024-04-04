Makhanlal Chaturvedi Birth Anniversary: All About One Of India's Greatest Poets & His Role In Freedom Struggle

Makhanlal Chaturvedi, a distinguished Indian poet, writer, essayist, playwright and journalist, made notable contributions during the freedom struggle for India's Independence. He shaped the Neo-romanticism movement of Hindi literature.

Who was Makhanlal Chaturvedi?

Chaturvedi was born in Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh on April 4, 1889. When he was just 16 year old he became a school teacher. Makhanlal Chaturvedi was very fond of books from a very young age. Later, he became the editor of the nationalist Prabham Karmaveer and Pratap.

Fondly known as Pandit ji, Chaturvedi left his teaching job and devoted himself entirely to journalism, national movement and literature. He wrote many poems and books like Him Tarangini, Yug Charan, Shahitya Devta, Venu Lo Gunje Dhara, Kaisa Chhand Banaa Deti hai, Agnipath and Pushp ki Abhilaashaa, Deep Jale and many more.

Pandit Chaturvedi is known as the 'Yug Charan' for his significant contribution to the nation during the Indian British Raj. Despite his invaluable service, after India gained independence, he did not seek a position in the government.

He continued to write against social evils as he had always wanted to fight against the wrongs in society. He received the first Sahitya Akademi Award in Hindi for his work 'Him Tarangini' and in 1963, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan.

Politician remember Makhanlal Chaturvedi on his birth anniversary

Various politicians remembered Pandit ji on his birth anniversary and shared a post on social media X platform (formerly Twitter). Congress wrote, "Respectful tribute to Padma Bhushan awardee Shri Makhanlal Chaturvedi ji, who awakened national consciousness through his fearless journalism and spoke to the society through his poetry, essays and stories, on his birth anniversary."

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari wrote on X, "Respectful tribute to renowned poet and writer Pandit Makhanlal Chaturvedi ji, awarded with Sahitya Akademi and Padma Bhushan, on his birth anniversary."