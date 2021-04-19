'Make plasma donation mandatory': BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga urges all CMs

Kolkata: At a time when the entire country is witnessing the second wave of Covid-19 and some states are facing shortage of vaccines and availability of beds in hospitals, BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga took to Twitter and urged that all the Chief Ministers to make it mandatory for COVID-19 recovered patients from government hospitals (those eligible) to donate plasma for other patients.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Bagga said that the patients at the government hospitals are being treated by public or taxpayers' money and it is the duty of the recovered patients to help other citizens by donating plasma.

“Tax payers' money is helping COVID positive patients to recover at government hospitals. It is the duty of those eligible to donate plasma to each other patients as well. All cannot donate but those who can, should make it a part of their duty. I have urged all the Chief Ministers to make this compulsory at all government hospitals,” stated the BJP spokesperson.

“I request @ArvindKejriwalji @myogiadityanathJi @mlkhattar Ji @ChouhanShivrajJi @ashokgehlot51Ji@bhupeshbaghelJi @ @MamataOfficial @OfficeofUT Ji all other CMs to make Compulsory for every Covid recovered patient(whoever is eligible)to donate Plasma whoever is taking treatment from Govt Hospital,” read the tweet of Bagga.