Makarandey Katju and his ‘impatient danda’: Bizarre tendencies of former SC judge

Marakandey Katju, the former Supreme Court judge and ex-chairman of Press Council of India, who is celebrating his 73rd birthday on Sunday is a fascinating figure. The retired judge is currently the head of the IRA, which despite sounding like the terror organisation Irish Republic Army actually stands for Indian Reunification Association.
Quite active on social media, where he is known for sending inappropriate messages from time to time, asking everyone to read his blog and threatening people with his ‘impatient danda’.
A liberal gadfly who likes irking people, Justice Katju goes out of his way to vex people.
Makarandey Katju and his ‘impatient danda’
Let us see whether u r brave enough to execute ur threat. I have a danda waiting for you. @amanlobana https://t.co/cYzVWJDjh9— Markandey Katju (@mkatju) September 30, 2015
Instead of attacking these poor helpless people why don't you thugs come to me. I am myself a Kashmiri. I have a danda waiting for you, and is getting impatient. https://t.co/PopOKIARI7— Markandey Katju (@mkatju) March 7, 2019
You cannot persuade everyone with rational arguments, e.g. about the need to abolish triple talaq.— Markandey Katju (@mkatju) April 17, 2017
And to instigate a riot one must have a face which launched a thousand ships, like @priyankadeo— Markandey Katju (@mkatju) September 4, 2020
On YouTube @khanumarfa @RanaAyyub regularly denounce Hindu fundamentalism,but never condemn burqa,sharia,madarsas&maulanas.Real secularism has2be a2way traffic,not1way.If de r really secular de shud demand abolition of these backward practices&advise Muslims2modernise,but de wont— Markandey Katju (@mkatju) August 8, 2020
Nehru deserves praise for supporting secularism& modernising India, but he can never be forgiven for agreeing to Partition, which was the greatest crime against India in its 5000 yr known history and caused enormous suffering. He agreed only to retain his PM chair— Markandey Katju (@mkatju) November 14, 2018
1 of dozens of YouTube videos of @RanaAyyub. This âchampionâ of secularism denounces Hindu fundamentalism but never denounces sharia,burqa,madarsas&maulanas which keep Muslims backward&were abolished by Mustafa Kemal.Secularismhas2be a2way traffic,not1wayhttps://t.co/Kk9QHe4y1m— Markandey Katju (@mkatju) August 8, 2020
Indian Constitution professes to be secular. But secularism is feature of industrial society. India is still semi-feudal as evident from rampant casteism&communalism still prevalent & rise of BJP to power. So our secularism is a fig leaf&only on paper.— Markandey Katju (@mkatju) November 11, 2018
When I condemnHindu fundamentalism Muslims praise me,but when I condemnMuslim fundamentalism&feudal practices like burqa,sharia,madarsas&maulanas mostMuslims call me communal.This wonât do.Secularism has2be a2way traffic,not 1way.Muslimsshud follow path of Mustafa Kemal&modernise— Markandey Katju (@mkatju) August 8, 2020
Long live our brave sisters. Now I am assured that the revolution I have longed for is coming— Markandey Katju (@mkatju) December 15, 2019
pic.twitter.com/06Fz16jTzh
OPINION: India edges closer to its own 'French Revolution' https://t.co/Fbjx0vyQGT— Markandey Katju (@mkatju) September 4, 2019
"The ongoing students' agitation in India is reminiscent of the May Fourth Movement in China in 1919, which can be said to be the beginning of the Chinese Revolution, which ultimately triumphed in October 1949."https://t.co/fk4ltWQBWP— Markandey Katju (@mkatju) December 17, 2019
Eight steps to a revolution that can clean up the mess India is in right nowhttps://t.co/lfWn5W3Kbv— Markandey Katju (@mkatju) November 13, 2018
My 2016 wishlist: 'I have only one wish for this year: I want to see a revolution happen.' https://t.co/OW15dkVnQW pic.twitter.com/wJ7WKjnbYy— Markandey Katju (@mkatju) January 1, 2016
Savarkar became a shameless British agent, preaching hatred of Muslims. See my article âThe Truth about âVeer Savarkarâ on my blog Satyam Bruyat— Markandey Katju (@mkatju) May 28, 2020
Please read my article âTipu Jayanti Celebrationsâ on my blog Satyam Bruyat carefully before commenting further— Markandey Katju (@mkatju) May 5, 2020
This fool does not know that India greatly prospered during Mughal rule, with a massive handicraft industry&about 30% of the worldâs trade ( which dropped to 2% under British rule ). See my article âDinner at the German Embassyâ on my blog Satyam Bruyat— Markandey Katju (@mkatju) February 7, 2020
Ailia, please read my article âOn Womenâs Emancipationâ on my blog Satyam Bruyat. U may post it on https://t.co/PwX1Nv7yi8 if u so wish— Markandey Katju (@mkatju) January 13, 2020
:Tipu was a great man&totally secular, but vilified by ignorant people.See 'Tipu Jayanti celebrations' on my blog SatyamBruyat— Markandey Katju (@mkatju) November 6, 2019
@SushantSin @irfhabib:Whether opinion is subjective/objective depends onfacts provided.I have given my facts in my blogs.Where r urs?— Markandey Katju (@mkatju) October 3, 2019
