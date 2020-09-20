Makarandey Katju and his ‘impatient danda’: Bizarre tendencies of former SC judge

Marakandey Katju, the former Supreme Court judge and ex-chairman of Press Council of India, who is celebrating his 73rd birthday on Sunday is a fascinating figure. The retired judge is currently the head of the IRA, which despite sounding like the terror organisation Irish Republic Army actually stands for Indian Reunification Association.

Quite active on social media, where he is known for sending inappropriate messages from time to time, asking everyone to read his blog and threatening people with his ‘impatient danda’.

A liberal gadfly who likes irking people, Justice Katju goes out of his way to vex people.

Makarandey Katju and his ‘impatient danda’