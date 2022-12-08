Mainpuri Bypoll Elections: Shivpal Yadav's PraSaPa merges into SP; poses with party symbol

Samajwadi Party- Official Twitter account

Before the final result of Mainpuri bypoll election, a big turning point has come in the politics of UP. Akhilesh Yadav's uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party's head Shivpal Singh Yadav has now merged with the Samajwadi Party. During this, Akhilesh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav were seen together.

Akhilesh Yadav took blessings by touching the feet of uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav. After this, both were seen sitting together among the workers for a long time.

Both stood up and the symbol of SP, 'cycle' appeared in their hands. After this both announced to unite. During this hundreds of supporters of Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav were present there.

Whereas after the merger of the party, Shivpal Singh Yadav spoke to the media. During this, he said, "Now we will fight together in 2024. Our party has merged."

On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav refused to give any response to the media. He also said that he will say something only after the result is out. However, Dimple Yadav has taken a decisive lead in the Mainpuri by-election with a lead by almost two lakh votes.

Voting for the bypoll elections at the seat was held on this seat on December 3.

Read Also Bypoll Results: Counting of votes for 6 Assembly constituencies in 5 states today