'Main Amarnath Thi, Nahi Toh Tumko Duba Deti': Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey Gets Angry During Meeting; Video

X

Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey, known for her outspoken nature, held a meeting with municipal corporation officials on Monday following heavy rains and highlighted the officials' negligence regarding the city's condition. Due to the rains over the past five days, many areas of Kanpur were submerged. Numerous videos went viral, prompting people to stay indoors. Expressing her displeasure with the officials, Kanpur's BJP Mayor Pramila Pandey stated, "Main Amarnath Thi, Nahi Toh Tumko Duba Deti (Thank God I was in Amarnath, otherwise I would have drowned you in water)."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mayor Pramila Pandey, who returned after visiting Amarnath, reprimanded the municipal corporation officials for the rainwater accumulation in the city during a meeting on drain cleaning. She expressed her anger in a meeting with the Zone-1 engineer about the waterlogging near Naveen Market, Parade, Lal Imli, VIP Road, and Gwaltoli. She scolded them, saying, "Thank God I was in Amarnath, otherwise I would have drowned you in the same accumulated water."

According to reports, Mayor Pramila Pandey mentioned that during an inspection near Regency Hospital in Sarvodaya Nagar, the entire drain was clogged and filled with silt. The drains in Naveen Market were also filled with silt, and this time there was waterlogging in PPN Market. During her visit, traders provided complete information over the phone and complained about the responsible officers.

As per reports, Mayor Pramila Pandey clearly ordered the officials that she will take strict action against those who take bribes in the name of cleaning drains. She also instructed that after removing the encroachments on the drains and cleaning them, the process should be completed before the next rain. The mayor explicitly stated that no payments should be made under any circumstances until an on-site inspection is conducted.

This is not the first incident where Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey expressed her anger during a meeting. Last month, she threw a file at an officer after discovering that the officer was trying to mislead her. The video of the incident was widely shared on social media.