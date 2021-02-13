Mahua Moitra writes to Delhi Police chief

New Delhi

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday took strong exception to the stationing of 3 armed security men at her home in the national capital, wondering if she was under “some sort of surveillance” and asked Delhi Police chief to withdraw them.

In the letter to Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, she said the SHO of Barakhamba Road police station had come to meet her at her residence on February 12 and shortly "thereafter, around three Border Security Force personnel armed with assault rifles had been deputed outside her house.”

“The conduct of these armed officers indicate that they are making notes of movements to and from my residence, it appears to me that I am under some sort of surveillance. I wish to remind you that Right to Privacy is a Fundamental Right guaranteed to me, as a citizen of this country, under the Constitution of India, 1950" she stated.

She said, "Upon making inquiries, I was informed that the armed officers had been deputed from Police Station Barakha­mba Road for my protection. However, I being an ordinary citizen of this country, did neither ask nor want any such protection. Therefore, you are requested to kindly withdraw these officers,” she said in her letter.

First phase of Budget session concludes; Lok Sabha to reconvene on March 8

Lok Sabha was adjourned on Saturday, ending the first phase of the Budget session which reported close to 100% productivity and witnessed 13 privilege notices filed by MPs. The House will reconvene on March 8 after recess.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the Budget session ran smoothly and transacted important business even beyond midnight. In the first part, Lok Sabha sat for 49 hours and 17 minutes against the stipulated time of 50 hours. The house lost 43 minutes due to disruptions.

The Budget session usually is held in two phases. In the first phase, the President addresses the Houses as it is the first session of the year.

The session would conclude on April 8.