Mahua Moitra Faces Defamation Threat As Rebel TMC MPs Plan Legal Action Over '₹40 Crore Bribe' Remark

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New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra is likely to face legal trouble as twenty rebel MPs are going to initiate legal action against her over her allegation that parliamentarians who switched sides were 'bribed' to the tune of Rs 40 crore.

The rebel MPs held a meeting and decided to file a defamation suit against the Krishnanagar MP for claiming that they were offered money in exchange for leaving the party, India Today reported citing sources.

Moitra had alleged that the 20 MPs were paid Rs 4 crore upfront, followed by Rs 1 crore every month for 36 months.

Her statement came in response to Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut's claim on X that Maharashtra MPs were allegedly being offered Rs 15 crore each to switch sides.

"Only 15 cr? Saste mein kyo jaa rahe hai? Believe ours got Rs 4 cr up front and Rs 1 cr a month for next 36 months of term," which roughly translates to, "Only Rs 15 crore? Why are they selling themselves so cheaply? I believe our MPs received Rs 4 crore upfront and another Rs 1 crore every month for the remaining 36 months of their term."

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Major split in TMC

The remarks follow one of the biggest political crises in the history of the TMC. Twenty of the party's 28 Lok Sabha MPs, led by Chief Whip Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, recently broke away and formed a separate group.

The group announced that it has merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). While the faction has not formally joined the BJP, it has extended support to the NDA.

Party strength reduced

The split has sharply reduced the Mamata Banerjee led party's strength in the Lok Sabha from 28 MPs to just eight, making it one of the most significant setbacks for the party since its formation in 1998.

Read Also Mahua Moitra Calls Rebel MPs 'Traitors', Kakoli Ghosh Hits Back Over RG Kar Row

Revolt among MLAs

Earlier, a revolt by a large section of TMC MLAs was led by Ritabrata Banerjee. Up to 64 rebel TMC MLAs reportedly aligned themselves with Ritabrata Banerjee, and he has been appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.