'Mahila Nidhi': Rajasthan govt launches loan scheme for women entrepreneurs

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI

The government of Rajasthan has come up with the 'Mahila Nidhi' scheme for women entrepreneurs and women self-help groups in the state. The scheme will help women to get a loan of up to Rs 40,000 in just 48 hours. Rajasthan is the second state in the country to launch such a scheme after Telangana. The government has also signed an MoU with Amazon for the online sale of products made by entrepreneur women.

"Women will now get easy loans for everyday needs, business expansion and entrepreneurship. It will strengthen women's self-help groups with easy loans, increase the income of poor and the marginalised and aid in the social and economic progress of women through skill development," said CM Ashok Gehlot on the launching of the scheme recently.

Under this scheme, loans up to Rs 40,000 will be sanctioned to women SHGs within 48 hours and loans above Rs 40,000 within 15 days.

At present, 2.70 lakh SHGs have been formed in 33 districts of the state with 30 lakh families linked to the scheme. In the financial year 2022-23, around 50,000 SHGs are proposed to be formed, in which about 6 lakh families will be linked. A total of 36 lakh families in the state will get benefits from Rajasthan Mahila Nidhi in a phased manner depending on their needs.

Gehlot disbursed loans worth Rs. 1.42 crore from Rajasthan Mahila Nidhi to the members of 386 SHGs in 6 districts.

The government has also signed an MoU with Amazon for the online sale of products. This will allow products manufactured or produced by over 15,000 women entrepreneurs and self-help groups to be listed on the online marketplace and will be made available to millions of Amazon customers across the country.

