Mahatma Gandhi statue desecrated in US, India seeks action against vandals

Condemning the vandalisation of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in a city near California a couple of days ago, India on Saturday took up the matter with the US government and sought action against the people behind the "despicable act".

"The government of India strongly condemns this malicious and despicable act against a universally respected icon of peace and justice," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The statue, which was gifted by India, was vandalised in the Central Park of the city of Davis Central Park on January 28.

The MEA said the Indian embassy in Washington has taken up the matter with the US Department of State for a thorough investigation into the incident and appropriate action against those responsible for it.