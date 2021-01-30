Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: PM Modi, President Kovind and others pay tribute on Martyrs Day

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated as he was on his way to a prayer meeting, in the compound of Delhi's Birla House. Nathuram Godse shot the freedom fighter thrice in the chest at point blank range, killing him almost instantaneously.
January 30 is observed in India as 'Martyr's Day' every year. As a tweet by Prasar Bharati noted on Saturday, with the day being observed across the country, many programs are also being organised. Many political leaders have also paid tribute to the Father of the Nation today via social media posts.
"Tributes to the great Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals continue to motivate millions. On Martyrs’ Day we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India’s freedom and the well-being of every Indian," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"On behalf of a grateful nation, my humble tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi who embraced martyrdom this day. We should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility. Let us resolve to follow his path of truth and love," wrote President Kovind.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu lauded Gandhi's work as a "crusader of peace, non-violence and selfless service".
"He worked relentlessly for the uplift of the vulnerable sections, downtrodden and socially backward. Gandhi Ji's glorious life and principles continue to inspire the entire world. As we remember him, let us emulate his teachings and resolve to follow the path shown by him," he added.
Many other political leaders from across party lines have shared a message marking Gandhi's death anniversary.
"Humble tribute to Bapu's death anniversary," tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sharing a quote by the Father of the Nation. He also shared a video clip, paying a musical ode to Gandhi.
