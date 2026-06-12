Maharashtra Shocker: Man Stabs 82-year-old Father Stabbed To Death After Losing Court Case For House In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

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Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A man stabbed his 82-year-old father to death after losing a property case against him in court.

The victim has been identified as Jafar Qamaruddin Sayyed Patel. The elderly man had fought a two-year legal battle to evict his son, Abdul Rehman Abdul Jafar, from his house due to alleged abusive behavior, according to an NDTV report.

Longstanding family dispute

Jafar was a retired Water Resources Department employee and had a longstanding dispute with his son, who worked as a medical representative. The son allegedly quarreled with family members regularly and assaulted them.

Tired of his son's conduct, he had moved to his daughter's home in Pune before filing the case to reclaim his house. The court ruled in the senior citizen's favor and ordered his son's eviction, restoring ownership to the father.

Attack after court victory

However, while returning home from court with the eviction order, Patel was attacked. The infuriated son stopped the autorickshaw in which his father was traveling and stabbed him to death in the middle of the road.

Patel's daughter, who was traveling with him, was also injured in the attack. Police have arrested the accused son.