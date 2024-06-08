Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Supports Narendra Modi As NDA Leader

'BJP Aur Shiv Sena... Fevicol Ka Jod,' Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Endorsing Narendra Modi As NDA Parliamentary Group Leader |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was one of the top leaders in the country to second the proposal naming Narendra Modi as leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Modi has been elected as the leader of the NDA at a meeting of NDA MPs held in the Central Hall of Parliament on Friday. During this meeting, the resolution to elect Narendra Modi as the NDA leader was unanimously approved by Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar.

Shinde called it a historic and memorable day and stated that Shiv Sena, inspired by the late Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals, fully supports the proposal to elect Modi as the leader of the NDA.

"In the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has developed the country and brought the country to progress. He has raised the reputation of India all over the world. Modi has strengthened the country's economy and fulfilled the dream of creating a new identity for India. Therefore, the opposition tried to mislead the citizens of the country by spreading false propaganda and rumours, but the people of the country rejected those spreading false narratives and rumours and accepted Modi," Shinde said.

The Shiv Sena and BJP are the parties with the same ideologies. Shiv Sena and BJP are united like Fevicol and plywood which can't be broken, Shinde said. He also sings a poem in support of Modi. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said, I supported the proposal put up by Rajnath Singh ji for making Modi group leader of the NDA alliance.