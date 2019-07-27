Maharashtra: Man arrested for beating father to death over land dispute

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his father to death in a gruesome manner in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, police said on Saturday.

Namdeo Uravate allegedly killed his father Dattu Uravate at Khapri village in Jhari tehsil in the early hours of Friday because the latter was not ready to give him his share in the property.

Namdeo was demanding that his father give him share in the family's land, a police official said. The two had an argument over the issue on Thursday night before going to sleep.