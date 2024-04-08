Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Tempts Prakash Ambedkar With Rajya Sabha Seat

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar | Vijay Gohil

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has thus far announced more than 20 candidates for the coming Lok Sabha elections, an announcement which is more likely to affect the Maha Vikas Aghadi than the Mahayuti. In 2019, the VBA cost the Congress almost nine seats, so this time, the latter is trying to carry along the VBA at all cost.

Accordingly, it has been made an offer if VBA boss Prakash Ambedkar withdraws now, he has been promised a Rajya Sabha seat and will get a ministerial post at the Centre if the Congress comes to power. Whether or not Ambedkar will consider this offer is the question.

Ambedkar has been invited to join Congress

Congress leaders are trying to carry along the underprivileged with them, come what may. Earlier, state Congress president Nana Patole had appealed to Ambedkar to go with the Congress, saying it was his responsibility to fulfil the VBAs demands. Senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik too has offered the same. Ambedkar has been given an offer to join the Congress but he has not responded.

Meanwhile, another Congress leader, Anis Ahmed too has declared that he will stand by the VBA, come what may, but Prakash Ambedkar should withdraw now. We will send him to the Rajya Sabha and also give them ministerial posts at the Centre. In the Lok Sabha election, he cannot get elected on his own. So, the VBA should support the Congress. We will take him to the Rajya Sabha. He should think about this.

He also expressed confidence that Ambedkar would accept this proposal.

Time to come together & fight. It is the BJP that stands to benefit by vote division. So, now is the time for the opposition to unite and fight the BJP, Patole had said earlier, appealing to the VBA to strengthen the Congresss hands. Congress leaders too, are making efforts towards this end. The question is whether Ambedkar will take up the offer.