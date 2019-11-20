Maharashtra impasse: Congress, NCP meet today to finalise CMP

Earlier in the day, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with Ahmed Patel, A.K. Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge and K.C. Venugopal.

Sonia Gandhi asked all the leaders to finalize the deal within this week. However, a top source said at this point too there is no commitment, and matters will move according to the talks, and Congress is "not in a hurry".

On Monday, Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar had met Sonia Gandhi and discussed the possibility of a tie-up.

After the meeting, Pawar said that "I have briefed Sonia Gandhi about the political situation in the state and leaders of NCP, Congress will meet to discuss the issues and then will report to Sonia Gandhi."

The Congress has also kept the window open, party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said. Pawar has ruled out any tie-up with the BJP, but said that during the meeting supporting the Shiv Sena was not discussed.