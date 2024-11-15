Maharashtra Elections: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Clears Air Around Shah, Pawar And Ajit Meeting

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File

Maharashira's Assembly elections are now in their final stretch, with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sparking controversy and stirring up the political arena. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Fadnavis dismissed claims that 4 key meeting prior to his 2018-19 swearing-in ceremony was held at Adani’s residence.

According to Fadnavis, the meeting, which included political heavyweights like Amit Shah, Sharad Pawar, and Ajit Pawar, actually took place in Delhi and centered around a suggestion by Sharad Pawar to impose President’s Rule in Maharashtra. Fadnavis described how Pawar later withdrew from this proposition, adding intrigue to the volatile power struggle in the state. Amid these revelations, Fadnavis sharply targeted Congress for what he referred to as "vate jihad."

He stood firm on his response, stating that the Mahayutis counter to Congress strategy would be suecinct but powerful: “Batenge to Katenge” This slogan, a direct challenge to Congress' tactics of communal division for electoral gain, has caused ripples within opposition circles.

Fadnavis defended the slogan, insisting that those opposing it simply misunderstood its intent, which is to counter any divisive rhetoric used for electoral manipulation. “We won't tolerate attempts to divide the people for political benefits.” Fadnavis affirmed.