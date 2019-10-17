Maharashtra Election 2019 - Vandre West Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Maharashtra Election 2019 - Vandre West Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Vandre West Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. Vandre West is part of the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency along with five other Vidhan Sabha segments, namely Vile Parle, Chandivali, Kurla, Kalina and Vandre East in the Mumbai Suburban district.

In 2014, Vandre West Assembly had 51 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by Ashish Shelar of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Other prominent faces to contest from the Vandre West Assembly are Asif Ahmed of INC and Rafat Hussain of All India Majlis-E-Ittehad-Ul-Muslimeen.

Full list of candidates for Vandre West assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

ASHISH BABAJI SHELAR- Bharatiya Janata Party ARUN VITTHAL JADHAV- Bahujan Samaj Party KHAIRE GANESH VISHWANATH- Bahujan Samaj Party ASIF AHMED JHAKERIYA- Indian National Congress RAFAT FARHAT HUSSAIN- All India Majlis-E-Ittehad-Ul-Muslimeen

In 2014, Ashish Shelar of BJP won the Vandre West Assembly seat by defeating Baba Siddique of INC with a massive vote total of 74779. Ironically, in 2009, Baba Siddique of INC had defeated Ashish Shelar of BJP.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.