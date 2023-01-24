Maharashtra CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis meet Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are currently in a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday at the Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi.

Sugar industry, cabinet expansion are among few issues that are up for discussion during the ongoing meet.

(more details awaited)

