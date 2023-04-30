Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena launches Delhi unit of party, vows to implement 'Maharashtra model' of development

The Shiv Sena, headed by Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, established its unit in Delhi on Sunday and pledged to implement the 'Maharashtra model' of development in the city.

The party leaders, Anandrao Adsul and Anshumman Joshi, welcomed numerous leaders to join the party and affirmed that they would advocate for the rights of the local people and eliminate corruption in Delhi.

Adsul also mentioned that Shinde will shortly come to Delhi to declare the office-bearers of the Shiv Sena's unit in the city.

'We are reaching out to people and local leaders with our humanity, inclusiveness and good governance agenda,'' Adsul said.

The campaigns 'Good Governance, Maharashtra Model' and 'Apna Abhimaan, Dhanush-Baan' were inaugurated by Adsul on behalf of the party.

Adsul, a former Union minister, stated that the Shiv Sena would continue the tradition and ideals of the party's founder Balasaheb Thackeray in terms of diversity, compassion, effective governance, and collaboration with its long-standing partner, the BJP. Additionally, he mentioned that with the establishment of the Delhi unit, the Shiv Sena has now formed units in 20 states and Union Territories across India.

''The party will leverage experienced leadership to expand its reach nationally. Our Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given a governance model to Maharashtra and the party's young leaders bank on that to expand the base in Delhi and other states too,'' he said.

Adsul reminisced about how Balasaheb Thackeray had protected Sikhs in Mumbai and Maharashtra during the aftermath of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.