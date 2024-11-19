Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Vadgaon Sheri Constituency: All About, Parties, Past Results, Losers, And Vote Shares

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | FPJ

The Vadgaon Sheri Assembly Constituency is one of the prominent constituencies in Pune district, Maharashtra, within the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency plays a vital role in Pune's political and development landscape.

Vadgaon Sheri falls under the larger Pune Lok Sabha constituency, adding to its strategic importance in both state and national politics. Sunil Tingre, representing the United Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), emerged as the victor in the 2019 Assembly elections for this position. He won against current BJP MLA Jagdish Tukaram Mulik by a 4,956-vote lead. Jagdish Mulik of the BJP secured a major victory in the 2014 elections by winning the Vadgaon Sheri seat with a lead of 66,908 votes.

Vadgaon Sheri Assembly Constituency is part of the Pune Lok Sabha constituency. During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Muralidhar Kisan Mohol, the candidate from Bharatiya Janata Party, secured victory in the Pune Lok Sabha (MP) Seat by a margin of 123038 votes after defeating Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar from the Indian National Congress.

History of Vadgaon Sheri Assembly constituency

In 1978, Deshmukh Vasudeo Anandrao from Janta Party won the election with a margin of 1,519 and defeated INC's Patil Subrao Mohanrao. In the 1980 election, Indian National Congress (I) Chandansingh Baban Singh Saddiwal won the seat with a margin of 4,411 seats. Mote Maharudra Anandrao from the Indian Congress (Socialist) defeated INC's Shankarrao Bhagwantrao Talekar.

In 1985, with a margin of 13,018. In the 1980 election, INC's Mote Maharudra Anandrao won the election with a total vote of 58,912. In 1995 and 1999, Shiv Sena emerged victorious from the constituency. In 2004 and 2009, NCP won the constituency.

However, In 2014, BJP's Jagdish Tukaram Muluk defeated Shiv Sena's Tingare Sunil with a margin of 5,325. Sunil Vijay Tingare of NCP, who was defeated in the 2014 election, won the constituency in 2019 and defeated Mulik Jagdish Tukaram from the BJP. In the 2024 Assembly election, NCP-SP's Bapusaheb Tukaram Pathare will be fighting against NCP's Sunil Tingre.