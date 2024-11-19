Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Shirur Constituency: All About Winners, Losers, Candidates And Vote Share

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Shirur Constituency | FPJ

Shirur is a subdivision of the Pune district in Maharashtra, which is situated on the banks of the Ghod River. The constituency is a segment of the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency comprises Nhavare, Wadgaon Rasai, Talegaon Dhamdhere, Shirur Saja, and Karanjawane Saja of Shirur Revenue Circle and Shirur Municipal Council. In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election, the Shirur Assembly constituency won by Ashok Raosaheb Pawar from the Nationalist Congress Party was won by defeating Pacharne Baburao Kashinath of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 41504 votes.

Shirur Assembly constituency, which falls under Shirur Lok Sabha constituency, is one of 288 Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar's candidate (Dr Amol Ramsing Kolhe) from Shirur Lok Sabha (MP) won the constituency seat by defeating Nationalist Congress Party's Adhalrao Shivaji Dattatrey with the margin of 140951 votes.

History of Shirur Assembly constituency

Since 1978, the Shirur Assembly constituency has been won by the NCP and SHS three times. Nawle Adinath Limbaji won the seat from JNP by defeating Kshirsagar Kesharbai Sonajirao from INC with a lead of 12,570. In 1980, Jagtap Rajendra Sahebrao from the Indian National Congress (INC) (U) defeated Kadam Shripatrao Limbajirao from INC (I) with the lead of 911. In the year of 1985, INC's Sirajuddin Safderali Deshmukh won the seat with a lead of 3,239. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena secured a decisive victory. 1995, 1999 and 2004, whereas NCP secured the seat in 1999, 2009 and 2019. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Assembly constituency in 2014.