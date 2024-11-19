Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Shirdi Constituency: All About Winners, Losers, Candidates, Past Results & More

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | FPJ

Over the years, Shirdi Assembly Constituency in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district has maintained its importance as a political seat. Candidates from different political parties, such as the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have contested for the seat in recent elections.

Shirdi is one of Maharashtra's 288 (Vidhan Sabha) Legislative Assembly. It is a part of the Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency. The Lok Sabha constituency also includes Akole, Sangamner, Kopargaon, Shrirampur, and Nevasa.

During the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Radhakrishna Eknathrao Vikhe Patil from the BJP won by a significant lead of more than 87,000 votes, receiving a total of 1,32,316 votes. The INC candidate closest to him in the competition was Suresh Jagannath Thorat. This outcome further solidified the BJP's significant influence in the area.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) candidate, emerged victorious in the Shirdi Lok Sabha (MP) Seat by defeating Sadashiv Lokhande from the same party, with a margin of 50529 votes.

Shirdi Assembly constituency

History of Shirdi Assembly constituency

The INC has dominated the Shirdi Assembly constituency, and the party has won the election six times, whereas Shiv Sena has won the seat three times since 1978. In 1978, the election was won by INC's Shinde Sushilkumar Sambajirao. In 1980, Shinde Sushilkumar Sambhajirao of INC (I) secured the seat and received 32,511 votes. In 1985 and 1990, INC has won the election. In 1995, 1999, and 2004, the seat of the Shridi Assembly constituency was secured by the Shiv Sena. In 2009 and 2014, the seat was secured by the INC. However, the BJP's Radhakrishna E. Vikhepatil emerged victorious from this seat in 2019.

2024 Maharashtra Election: Contestants Running in Shirdi Constituency

In the upcoming election, Prabhavati Janardan Ghogare of the INC will be contesting from the Shirdi constituency. Radhakrishna Vikhe of the BJP will be contesting against INC's Prabhavati Janardan Ghogare from the same constituency.