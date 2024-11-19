Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Sangamner Constituency: Know All About Candidates, Parties, Past Results & Vote Shares

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | FPJ

The Sangamner Assembly constituency is situated within the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra and is a component of the Shirdi parliamentary constituency. The Indian National Congress (INC) has mostly held representation in the constituency since 1990. The Sangamner constituency gets its name from the meeting point of three rivers: Pravara, Mhalungi, and Mahanuti.

Sangamner is included in the Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency, along with five other Assembly segments - Akole, Shirdi, Kopargaon, Shrirampur and Nevasa. During the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Balasaheb Thorat from the Congress party won the election by receiving 125,380 votes and became MLA from this seat. The Shiv Sena's nearest rival, Saherao Ramchandra Navale, was given 63,128 votes.

Shiv Sena's Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure won the Shirdi Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 elections by defeating Shiv Sena's Sadashiv Lokhande with a 50529 vote margin.

Sangamner Assembly Constituency |

History of Sangamner Assembly Constituency

In 2014, Thorat won again with a decisive margin of around 58,000 votes, further cementing his dominance. The runner-up was Aher Janardan Mhatarba from the Shiv Sena. In 2019, Vijay Thorat of the INC secured a strong victory with a margin of 62,000 votes, defeating Sahebrao Ramchandra Navale of the Shiv Sena (SHS). This victory reinforced the INC's stronghold in the constituency, where Thorat has been a key player for over two decades​. The constituency has historically seen strong competition from parties like Shiv Sena (SHS) and BJP, but the INC has been the most successful, particularly under the leadership of the Thorat family.

2024 Maharashtra Election: Contestants Running in Sangamner Constituency

In the 2024 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election, Balasaheb Thorat of the INC is running for election. Amol Dhondiba Khatal of Shiv Sena will contest from Sangmner against INC's Balasaheb Thorat.