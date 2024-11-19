 Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Mahad Constituency: Everything About Candidates, Parties, Past Results & More
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Mahad Constituency: Everything About Candidates, Parties, Past Results & More

Mahad Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly constituencies), which is situated in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. In the 2019 State Assembly election, the Shiv Sena Party emerged as the victorious party. Gogawale Bharat Maruti, who fought from the Shiv Sena, secured the seat by defeating Manik Motiram Jagtap of the Indian National Congress

Updated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 06:21 PM IST
Mahad Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly constituencies), which is situated in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. Raigad district, previously Colaba district known as the capital of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji, comes in the Konkan division of Maharashtra. Raigad (Lok Sabha Constituency) district has seven assembly constituencies, and Mahad is one of the Assembly constituencies, including Panvel, Karjat, Uran, Pen, Alibag, and Shrivardhan.

Mahad, a city in Raigad district, is located in the North Konkan region of Maharashtra, India. In the 2019 State Assembly election, the Shiv Sena Party emerged the victorious party. Gogawale Bharat Maruti, who fought from the Shiv Sena, secured the seat by defeating Manik Motiram Jagtap of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 21575 votes. 

Mahad Assembly constituency comes under the Raigad Lok Sabha constituency. During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Sunil Dattatrey from the Nationalist Congress Party, who was fighting against Anant Geete from the Shiv Sena, won the Raigad Lok Sabha constituency seat with a margin of 82784 votes.

Historical background of Mahad Assembly elections 

Talking about the historical background of the constituency, In the 1978 State Assembly election, Gawande Rambhau Eknath from the Janata party won the assembly seat against INC's Keshaorao Vishwanath Awatade with a vote of 1,808. In 1980, Autade Keshavrao Vishwanath from INC emerged victorious with the leading vote of 4,150. In 2004, Dr Kale Kalyan Vajinath from INC won the seat. However, Shiv Sena emerged as a victorious party from the 2009 to the 2019 Assembly election.

