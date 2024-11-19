 Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Kopargaon Constituency: All About Candidates, Parties, Past Results & More
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Kopargaon Constituency: All About Candidates, Parties, Past Results & More

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Kopargaon Constituency: All About Candidates, Parties, Past Results & More

The Kopargaon Assembly constituency, located in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, is important to the state's political landscape. In 2019, Ashutosh Ashokrao Kale of the Nationalist Congress Party won by defeating Snehalata Kolhe of the Bharatiya Janata Party by 822 votes.

Sunanda Singh
Updated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | FPJ

Kopargaon Assembly constituency, located in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, is important in the state's political landscape. In the most recent elections, there has been a fierce political environment in the region due to the presence of numerous parties. Kopargaon is part of the Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency and is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha seats, along with Akole, Shirdi, Sangamner, Shrirampur and Nevasa. 

In this electoral constituency, the Nationalist Congress Party clinched a win in 2019. Kopargaon is situated in the Ahmednagar district within Maharashtra State. In 2019, Ashutosh Ashokrao Kale of the Nationalist Congress Party won the seat by defeating Snehalata Kolhe of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 822 votes. 

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) won the Shirdi Lok Sabha (MP) Seat by beating Shiv Sena's Sadashiv Lokhande with a margin of victory. 

Kopargaon Assembly constituency

Kopargaon Assembly constituency |

History of Kopargaon Assembly constituency 

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Kopargaon Constituency: All About Candidates, Parties, Past Results & More
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Kopargaon Constituency: All About Candidates, Parties, Past Results & More
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Shrirampur Constituency: Everything About Candidates, Parties, Vote Shares & More
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Shrirampur Constituency: Everything About Candidates, Parties, Vote Shares & More

The NCP and INC have dominated the Kopargaon Assembly constituency, and both have won the election three times each since 1978. In the 2009 election, Ashutosh Kale (NCP) won the seat by a slim margin of 0.4 per cent, defeating BJP's Snehalata Kolhe. Kale secured 87,566 votes, while Kolhe got 86,744 votes.

In the 2024 Assembly election, Snehalata Kolhe (BJP) had a comfortable win, defeating Ashutosh Kale (Shiv Sena) with a significant vote margin. Kolhe received 99,763 votes, which was a clear indication of the rising influence of the BJP in the region. In 2019, Ashutosh Ashokrao Kale from the Nationalist Congress Party emerged victorious by beating Snehalata Kolhe of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a lead of 822 votes. 

2024 Maharashtra Election: Contestants Running in Kopargaon constituency 

In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sandeep Gorakshanath Varpe of NCP-SP will be contesting from Kopargaon. Ashutosh Kale of the NCP will be contesting against NCP-SP's Sandeep Gorakshanath Varpe from the Kopargaon Assembly constituency.

