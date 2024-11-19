Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Khed Alandi Constituency: All About Parties, Winners, Losers, Vote Share & More

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Khed Alandi Constituency | FPJ

Khed Alandi, a significant constituency in the Pune district of Maharashtra, is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies that fall under the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency. Shirur Lok Sabha constituency includes six legislative assembly (Vidhan Sabha). Khed Alandi is one of the legislative assemblies which falls in the Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency, including five other Assembly segments: Ambegaon, Shirur, Hadapsar and Bhosari.

Khed Alad is an assembly constituency situated in the Khed taluka, a subdivision near the city of Pune. It has a population of 450,116, with a literacy rate of 80.77 per cent, as per the 2011 census. In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Khed Alandi seat was won by Dilip Dattatray Mohite of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by defeating Suresh Namdeo Gore of Shiv Sena with a lead of 33,242.

Talking about the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Sharadchandra Pawar's NCP (NCP-SP) secured a decisive victory by defeating NCP with a margin of 140951 votes. Dr. Amol Ramsing Kolhe from NCP-SP won the seat and defeated NCP's Adhalrao Shivaji Dattatreya.

History of Khed Alandi Assembly constituency

In the Khed Alandi Assembly constituency, INC won 3 times, and NCP won two times since the 1978 elections. Meanwhile, BJP won the seat (twice) in 1999 and 2004. INC won the seat in 1978 against CPM with a total vote of 43,762. Solanke Sunderrao Abasaheb, who fought from INC, defeated CPM's Bapusaheb Eknathrao.

Govindrao Sitaram Dak from INC (U) has won the seat; meanwhile, Mohan Digambar Rao Solunkefrom ICS secured the Khed Alandi seat with a total votes of Indian Congress (Socialist) (ICS) 37,200. In 1990, Patil Radhakrishna Sahebrao from INC won the seat with a lead of 37,060, whereas Jagtap Bajirao Sonaji from Independent won the constituency with a lead of 388. BJP has won the seat (twice) in 1999 and 2004. After 2004, the constituency held a stronghold on the NCP.