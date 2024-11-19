Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Khadakwasala Constituency: Everything About Parties, Winners, Losers & Vote Share

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | FPJ

Khadakwasala is one of the 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharastra. The constituency is situated in the Pune district, and it includes six Vidhan Sabha, including Daund, Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, and Baramati. The constituency has been a stronghold of the NCP since 1960.

The founder of NCP has been representing the seat since 1960, but since 2009, Supriya Sule has held the seat. In the 2019 assembly election, Bhimarao Dhondiba of the BJP won the seat and defeated Dodke Sachin Shivaji of the Nationalist Congress Party with a margin of 2595 votes.

Khadakwasala Constituency |

History of Khadakwasala Constituency

Since 1978, the Indian National Congress (INC) has had a stronghold in Kadakwasla and won the seat five times, and the BJP has won the seat three times. In the 1978 assembly election, Patil Shivajirao Bhaurao from the INC won the election and defeated Solunke Shripatrao Gyanurao from the Peasants & Workers Party (PWP) with a margin of 5,709 votes. In 1980, Patil Shivajirao Bhaurao of the Indian National Congress (I) defeated Somwanshi Madhukarrao Ganpatrao of the Peasants & Workers Party (PWP) with a margin of 12,975. In 1985, INC's

Patil Deelipkumar Shivajirao won the seat and defeated the Peasants & Workers Party (PWP) of Somwanshi Madhukarrao Ganpatrao with a margin of 39,555 votes. In 1990, INC's Patil Shivajirao Bhaurao won the constituency and defeated Independent's Mane Vishwambharrao Shankarrao with a margin of 13,176 votes.

In 1995, Janata Dal's Jadhav Manikrao Bhimrao won the seat, defeating INC's Patil Shivajirao Bhaurao. In 1999, INC's Patil Shivajirao Bhaurao retained the Khadakwasala seat and defeated Janata Dal's (Secular) Jadhav Manikrao Bhimrao with a margin of 22,307 votes. In 2004, Nilangekar Patil Sambhaji Diliprao of the BJP has won the seat in 2004. In 2009, Wanjale Ramesh Hiraman of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena secured the seat and defeated the Nationalist Congress Party's Vikas Pandharinathdangat. In 2014 and 2019, the BJP has emerged victorious.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Candidates Contesting From Khadakwasla Constituency

Mayuresh Wanjale of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is a Regionalist Indian political party that will be fighting in the upcoming assembly election. Sachin Dhodke of NCP-SP will be running against BJP's Bhimrao Tapkir.