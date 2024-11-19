Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Kasba Peth Constituency: Know About Candidates, Past Results, Winners & More

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | FPJ

The Kasba Peth Assembly constituency is a well-known electoral division located in the Pune district of Maharashtra. Its historical and cultural importance, along with its contribution to Pune's political narrative, is well recognised. Kasba Peth, located in the center of Pune city, encompasses historically and culturally significant areas such as Shaniwar Peth, Sadashiv Peth and Narayan Peth. It falls within the Pune Lok Sabha constituency.

Vadgaon Sheri, Kothrud, Parvati and Pune Cantonment are also part of the Pune Lok Sabha constituency. The district includes a combination of traditional and modern residents of Pune. For many years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has had a significant influence on Kasba Peth.

The seat has historically been a stronghold for the BJP, reflecting the urban and middle-class voter demographic in Pune. The INC emerged victorious in the 2019 Assembly election. Dhangekar Ravindra Hemraj from the Indian National Congress secured victory over Hemant Narayan Rasne of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a lead of 10,915 votes to claim the seat.

The Kasba Peth Assembly constituency is situated within the Pune Lok Sabha constituency. During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Muralidhar Kisan Mohol of the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious in the Pune Lok Sabha (MP) Seat by defeating Indian National Congress candidate Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar with a margin of 123038 votes.

History of Kasba Peth constituency

The Indian National Congress (INC) initially dominated the constituency in 1962. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) established a stronghold in Kasba Peth in 1990. In 2014 and 2019, the BJP has emerged victorious from this seat. In the 2019 election, the BJP's candidate, Bapat Girish Bhalchandra, won the seat and defeated INC's Dr. Rohit Deepak Tilak with a margin of 42,272 votes.

In 2019, the BJP once again emerged victorious and defeated INC's Aravind Tukaram Shinde. Mukta Shailesh Tilak of BJP has won the election and became the MLA from this seat. However, in the 2023-By Election, INC's Dhangekar Ravindra Hemraj emerged victorious against the BJP's Hemant Narayan Rasane.