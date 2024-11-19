Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Daund Constituency: All About Candidates, Parties, Vote Shares & More

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | FPJ

Daund is a city situated on the Bhima River and is in the Pune district of Maharashtra. The constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) of the state. Daund assembly constituency is the segment of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. The Lok Sabha constituency also includes Indapur, Purandar, Bhor, Baramati and Khadakwasla.

According to the census, the city had a population of approximately 49,450. Talking about the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Rahul Ku from Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has won the seat with a margin of 103,664 votes against Rameshappa Kisanrao Thorat from the National Congress Party.

Daund Assembly constituency, which falls under Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nationalist Congress Party- Sharad Chandra Pawar candidate Supriya Sule won from Baramati Lok Sabha (MP) Seat by defeating National Congress Party (NCP)'s Sunetra Ajit Pawar with the margin of 158333 votes.

History of Daund Assembly constituency

Since 1978, the Daund Assembly constituency has been won by the BJP and the Independent Party. In 1978, Jadhav Laxmanrao Vithoba from INC won the assembly seat by defeating Jagtap Asrajirao Raoji from the Janta Party with a lead of 2,458. In 1980, Dhonde Bhimrao Ananda from the Independent won the seat and received a total vote of 36,070. In 1985 and 1990, the constituency was won by INC's Dhonde Bhimrao Anandrao. Independent took the lead in 1995 and won the constituency with the lead of 41, 479.

In 1999 and 2004, the BJP took the lead. IND's Rameshrao Kisan Thorat won the seat by defeating NCP's Adv Rahul Subhashraokul. Kul Rahul Subhashrao from Rashtriya Samaj Paksha took the lead of 11,345 votes in the 2014 Baramati Lok Sabha constituency and defeated Ramesh Kisan Thorat from NCP. In 2019, Rahul Subhashrao Kul, who fought from BJP, won the seat and defeated NCP's Ramesh Kisanrao Thorat with a lead of 746 votes.