Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Bhor Constituency: All About Candidates, Parties, Past Results And Vote Shares

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | FPJ

Bhor is located in Pune district and is a part of the 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. The district is one of the 288 legislative assemblies of Vidhan Sabha. Constituency number 203 belongs to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly constituency. The Bhor assembly constituency falls under the jurisdiction of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Daund, Baramati, Purandar, Indapur, and Khadakwasla are all part of the Lok Sabha constituency.

As per the 2011 census data, the town's literacy rate is 78%, exceeding the national average of 59.5%. In the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Sanjay Jagtap from the Congress party emerged victorious in the Purander Assembly constituency, securing 130,710 votes. The winner overcame the Shiv Sena contender, Vijay Shivtare, who got 99,306 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar candidate Supriya Sule won the Baramati Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 158333 votes by defeating Sunetra Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party.

Bhor Assembly constituency |

History of Bhor Assembly constituency

The Bhor Assembly constituency is under the strong influence of the Indian National Congress. Since 1978, Deshmukh Kishanrao Nanasaheb of the Peasants & Workers Party (PWP) has consistently been victorious in the constituency, defeating Nagargoje Bhagwanrao Kerba of INC by a margin of 2,713 votes. In 1980, the Peasants & Workers Party (PWP) emerged victorious once more in the election, beating Dudile Vithalrao Tukaram from the Indian National Congress (INC). In 1985, Patil Ramchandrarao Shankarrao from INC won the election, beating Deshmukh Kishanrao Nanasaheb from the Peasants & Workers Party (PWP).

Jadhav Balasaheb Krishanrao, representing INC, emerged victorious in 1990 by defeating Nagargoje Bhagwanrao Kerbaji of the Independent Party for the seat. In the year 1995, Nagargoje Bhagwanrao Kerbaji of the BJP won over Jadhav Balasaheb Kishan Rao of the INC by a lead of 19,422 votes. Vinayakrao Kishanrao Jadhav (Patil) from the Independent party won the election in 1999 by defeating Nagargoje Bhagwanrao Kerbaji from the BJP.

The candidate from BJP is Khandade Babruwan Ramkrishna emerged victorious in the electoral district by defeating INC's Kalegaonkar Vinayakrao Patil with a lead of 4,686 votes. INC defeated Shiv Sena in three elections in 2009, 2014, and 2019 to secure the seat. NCP's Shankar Mandekar will be competing against INC's Sangram Anatrao Thopate in the upcoming 2024 assembly election.