Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Baramati Constituency: Know About Candidates, Parties, Vote Share & More

Baramati City, located in the western section of the state, falls under the Pune Division. The constituency is part of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (state legislative assembly). This is constituency number 201 in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The Baramati Assembly constituency is a part of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

The Lok Sabha constituency encompasses Daund, Purandar, Bhor, Indapur, and Khadakwasla as well. As per the 2011 census, the city recorded a population of around Baramati taluka with a population of 429,600 and a literacy rate of 82.27%.

The Nationalist Congress Party secured victory in the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections. Baramati is located in the Pune district of the Maharashtra State.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nationalist Congress Party –Sharadchandra Pawar candidate Supriya Sule won the Baramati Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 158333 votes by defeating Sunetra Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party.

History of Baramati Assembly constituency

Since 1978, NCP has achieved victory 5 times, while BJP has secured it 2 times. In 1978, the Independent's Satpute Bhaguji Niwarte secured the seat and garnered a total of 19,010 votes. In 1980, Gangadhar Nilkanth Swami from the Indian National Congress (U) secured the position, beating Veena Bansilal Khare of INC (I).

In 1985, Bhaguji Nivartti Satpute from the Indian Congress (Socialist) secured the position by overcoming INC's Anant Shankarrao Jagatkar. In 1990, BJP candidate Vimal Nandkishor Mundada secured the seat by garnering 35,957 votes, defeating INC's Bhaguji Niwarti Satpute. In 1995, BJP's Dr Vimaltai Nandkishore Mundada triumphed over INC’s Satpute Bhagoji Nivrutti Rao.

In 1999, Dr. Mundada Vimaltai Nandkishor from the Nationalist Congress Party secured the seat with a margin of 45,835 votes over BJP's Shete Devendra Purshottam. Dr. Vimaltai Nandkishor Mundada of the NCP secured the seat by defeating BJP candidate Wadmare Chandrashekhar Vishnupant in the 2004 assembly election. NCP has secured the seat in the elections of 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019. In the 2024 Assembly election, Ajit Pawar from NCP will be fighting against NCP's (SP) Rahul Kalate.