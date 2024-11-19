Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Ambegaon Constituency: Know About Candidates, Winners, Losers & Vote Share

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | FPJ

Ambegaon, a major constituency in the Pune district of Maharashtra, is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies that fall under the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency. Shirur Lok Sabha constituency includes five legislative assemblies (Vidhan Sabha). Ambegaon is one of the legislative assemblies which falls in the Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency, including five other Assembly segments: Khed Alandi, Shirur, Hadapsar and Bhosari.

Ambegaon is an assembly constituency that comes under the Pune division and is known for its rich history, culture, temples, and more. In the 2019 State Assembly election, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won the seat against Shiv Sena. Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has won the seat by defeating Rajaram Bhivsen Bankhele of the Shiv Sena with a margin of 66775 votes.

Talking about the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Sharadchandra Pawar's NCP (NCP-SP) secured a decisive victory by defeating NCP with a margin of 140951 votes. Dr Amol Ramsing Kolhe from NCP-SP won the seat and defeated NCP's Adhalrao Shivaji Dattatreya.

Ambegaon Assembly constituency |

History of Ambegaon Assembly constituency

In the Ambegaon Assembly constituency, NCP won 3 times, and INC won 3 times since the 1978 elections. Meanwhile, the Independent Party has won the election two times since 1978. In the 1978 Assembly election, Shivajirao Ankushrao from INC won the election by defeating Shiv Sena Party's (SSP) Suryakant Alias Vaijinath Suryabhan Yewle with the lead of 47,140.

In 1980, Pawar Madhavrao Alias Bappasaheb Shivajirao from INC (U) won the seat with a total vote of 34,798. In 1985, Pandit Shivajirao Ankushrao from the Indian Congress (Socialist) won the constituency seat by 47,844 votes. Shivajirao Ankushrao from INC was declared the winner of the seat in 1990; meanwhile, IND (Independent won the seat in 1995 and 1999. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the constituency in 2004 with a total vote of 80,414. After 2004, the constituency has held a stronghold of the NCP.