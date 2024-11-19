Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Akole Constituency: Know All About Past Results, Winners, Candidates And More

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | FPJ

Akole is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha seats, which is situated in Ahmednagar district. It is a part of Shirdi Lok Sabha seat. Shirdi Lok Sabha comprises six Assembly constituencies, including Akole. It also includes Sangamner, Shirdi, Kopargaon, Shrirampur and Nevasa. It has a long electoral history, playing a significant role in state politics.

In the 2019 Assembly election, the constituency was won by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In 2019, Dr. Kiran Yamaji Lahamate of the Nationalist Congress Party won the seat by defeating Pichad Vaibhav Madhukarrao of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 57689 votes.

Madhukar Pichad, a senior leader from the Pichad family, has had a strong impact on the constituency, serving multiple terms as the representative of Akole for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Madhukar Pichad was a minister in different Maharashtra administrations, strengthening the NCP's influence in the area.

History of Akole Assembly constituency

Akole Assembly's constituency is dominated by the NCP and the party has won three times since 1978. The nationalist party, which has a stronghold from the constituency, won the election in 2009, 2014, and 2019. In 2009, Pichad Madhukarkashinath of the NCP won the seat and received a total of 60,043 votes. In 2014, Pichad Vaibhav Madhukar again emerged victorious and became MLA from this seat. In 2019, Dr. Kiran Yamaji Lahamate of the NCP won the seat and received a total vote of 113,414.

2024 Maharashtra Election: Contestants Running in Akole Constituency

In the 2024 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election, Amit Ashok Bhangre of NCP led by -Sharadchandra Pawar will be contesting from the seat. The NCP's DR Kiran Yamaji Lahamate will be fighting the election from Akole constituency against NCP-SP's Amit Ashok Bhangre.